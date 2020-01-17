Swashbuckling adventures with Ottery Community Theatre's Peter's Pan

The cast in rehearsal for Ottery Community Theatre's pantomime, Peter's Pan.Picture: Ottery Community Theatre Archant

Ottery Community Theatre will be performing Peter's Pan from Wednesday, January 22 to Saturday, January 25.

The magical tale of 'Peter's Pan' is Ottery Community Theatre's enchanting pantomime this year.

This charming version of the classic tale, written and directed by Laura Machin, will take audiences on a swashbuckling adventure to meet Peter, Wendy, John, Michael, Captain Hook and, of course, a crocodile!

Other characters include Peter's mother, a bunch of pirates and a couple of lost boys. The journey will be a challenging one for Peter as he attempts to triumph over Captain Hook.

The pantomime runs from Wednesday, January 22 to Saturday, January 25, in The Institute, Ottery St Mary. The weekday performances are at 7.30pm, whilst the Saturday performances are at noon and 5pm.

Tickets are £7 for an adult and £4.50 for anyone under 18, and are available from Pearson's in Silver Street, Ottery St Mary.

Alternatively, email: otterycommunitytheatre@gmail.com or call 01404 814988 to book group tickets - get a free ticket with every 10 bought.