Advanced search

Literary weekend and competition announced by Ottery Writers’ Group

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 July 2020

The competition is open to writers of all ages Picture: Getty Images

The competition is open to writers of all ages Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

Ottery Writers’ Group is planning a literary weekend in the summer of 2021 and has announced a creative writing competition as a fore-runner of the event.

The group has been growing, with several members already, or soon to be, published.

It was meeting regularly before the Covid-19 crisis and held a successful literary evening just before lockdown began. Since then, meetings have been held via Zoom.

The competition is designed to maintain unity in the group and encourage other local writers.

It is open to all age groups and will be judged in two categories: under 18s and adults.

To enter, write a short story of 500 words maximum, or a poem, with the theme of ‘memory’. This could be inspired by thoughts about the lockdown, recollections of a good day out, or someone you miss very much.

Winning entries will be published in the Herald and there is a £50 top prize for each category. The deadline is September 15. For further information, email ottery-writer@gmx.com or visit https://otterywriters@wordpress.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Let’s get more atmosphere going in the town’ - Sidmouth traders urged to embrace the public spaces

Ian Barlow thinks businesses should be making more of the available space, with the temporary traffic orders in place. Pictured are the tables at Someday Something tea room. Picture: Maria McCarthy

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Let’s get more atmosphere going in the town’ - Sidmouth traders urged to embrace the public spaces

Ian Barlow thinks businesses should be making more of the available space, with the temporary traffic orders in place. Pictured are the tables at Someday Something tea room. Picture: Maria McCarthy

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Secrets to a perfect golf swing

Tiger Woods tees off at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019

Rosalie Warren Trophy success for Sidmouth Academy graduate Hilary Tutcher

Golf club and ball

Speedway looking at possible August return after pandemic lay-off

Action from a previous meeting between Somerset Rebels and Rye House Rockets (pic Colin Burnett)

Literary weekend and competition announced by Ottery Writers’ Group

The competition is open to writers of all ages Picture: Getty Images

Sophie Keech enjoys top 20 finish in historical meeting at the Royal St Georges golf course

Sophie Keech, who was in action at the iconic Royal St Georges golf course. Picture: SOPHIE KEECH