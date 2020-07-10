Literary weekend and competition announced by Ottery Writers’ Group

The competition is open to writers of all ages

Ottery Writers’ Group is planning a literary weekend in the summer of 2021 and has announced a creative writing competition as a fore-runner of the event.

The group has been growing, with several members already, or soon to be, published.

It was meeting regularly before the Covid-19 crisis and held a successful literary evening just before lockdown began. Since then, meetings have been held via Zoom.

The competition is designed to maintain unity in the group and encourage other local writers.

It is open to all age groups and will be judged in two categories: under 18s and adults.

To enter, write a short story of 500 words maximum, or a poem, with the theme of ‘memory’. This could be inspired by thoughts about the lockdown, recollections of a good day out, or someone you miss very much.

Winning entries will be published in the Herald and there is a £50 top prize for each category. The deadline is September 15. For further information, email ottery-writer@gmx.com or visit https://otterywriters@wordpress.com