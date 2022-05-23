News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Ceremony launches installation of defibrillator at Ottery Cricket Club

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 10:53 AM May 23, 2022
ottery cricket club defibrillator ceremony

The opening ceremony attended by Ottery St Mary Mayor, Vicky Johns, chairman of Ottery St Mary Cricket Club Rob Johns, committee member Barry Flicker, other representatives of the club and young members of the Cricket Club. - Credit: Adam Manning.

A new potentially life-saving 24-hour public access defibrillator has now been installed at Ottery St Mary Cricket Club.

The Ottery St Mary Mayor Vicky Johns attended an opening ceremony last Friday, (May 20), along with the cricket club's chair Rob Johns and Barry Flicker, a member of the club's committee, as well as other representatives of the club and young cricketers.

The defibrillator is the first public access one in the town. It was installed by Rob Johns and will be maintained by Otter Valley Rotary Club.

The automated electronic defibrillator (AED) – used to revive someone from a sudden cardiac arrest – has been installed at the clubhouse through Devon-based charity Jay’s Aim. 

The charity funds most of the cost to provide defibrillators at sports facilities where young sportspersons may suffer sudden cardiac arrest, but the machines are also made available for use by the local community. 

Dan Osborne, a trustee of the charity, said: “We were delighted to fully fund a public access defibrillator for Ottery St Mary Cricket Club.  It’s a massively popular club with many adult and youth teams playing and training at the facility throughout the spring and summer months. 

"We hope the defib is never needed, but it’s great to know the club and the local area have it on hand should it ever be needed in an emergency.  We hope to provide training in CPR and how to use the defibrillator in the coming weeks."

Most Read

  1. 1 Injured coast path walker airlifted to hospital
  2. 2 Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  3. 3 Building more homes alone won't solve housing crisis
  1. 4 Ceremony launches installation of defibrillator at Ottery Cricket Club
  2. 5 Preparations underway for Salcombe Regis Fair while car parking remains a hot topic
  3. 6 Levelling Up funding could make a real difference in Devon
  4. 7 Comedy and horror at Sidbury Manor in film being released next month
  5. 8 Our library really is the jewel in Ottery's crown
  6. 9 Concern over Sainsburys parking restriction plans
  7. 10 Property of the Week: Overthorpe, Cliff Road, Sidmouth

Jay’s Aim has provided public access to defibrillators (PADs) in more than 50 locations throughout south-west England. Their aim is to have them within 200 metres of one another across the UK. 

Barry Flicker said: "We have recently been successful in obtaining, through a local charity, a public access defibrillator, which has now been installed at our clubhouse. The machine will be available for use by anyone in the local community.” 

Ottery St Mary Cricket Club also now need 30 people to sign up for defibrillator training. Contact the club on https://otterystmary.play-cricket.com/Aboutus

More information on Jay's Aim is available on their website - https://www.jaysaim.co.uk/introduction.




East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

A shady pathway in Glen Goyle

Plan unveiled to restore 'magical' hidden garden in Sidmouth

Philippa Davies

person
The Coleridge Medical Centre

Ottery residents struggling with Medical Centre absence

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Deborah Bennett from the Balfour Arms and business/LinkedIn coach Ashley Leeds

Business breakfast aims to link up local professionals

Philippa Davies

person
Councillors Hilary Nelson and Chris Lockyear

New town council chair sets out his aims

Philippa Davies

person