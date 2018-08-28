Ottery dancing queen Jean raises £4,800 for charity

Jean Pollington, Mike Green and Ursula Summerwell present the fundraising cheques to CHSW community fundraiser Paula Hullett and Jo Rigby, fundraising manager of Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: CHSW Archant

An Ottery dancer and her partner have waltzed their way to raising £4,800 for charity.

Ballroom dancers Jean Pollington and Mike Green, from Exeter, raised £2,380 by holding an annual charity dance at Exeter St Thomas Cricket and Sports Club.

Jean, chairman of the Marsh Barton-based social club and Mike, a director of the club, also regularly dance at the club’s Saturday night sequence and ballroom events.

The dance boosted the money they had already raised by attending weekly car boot sales in Axminster and Lympstone to split equally between Children’s Hospice South West and Macmillian Cancer Support.

Jean said: “I’ve organised the dances for around eight years now and they always prove very popular; people come from all over to Exeter St Thomas, as we have a large sprung dance floor and live music to dance to.”