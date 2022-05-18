'Thank you' - Ukraine medic moved to tears by donations from Ottery

Kate, the Canadian doctor volunteering in Ukraine, bursts into tears on receiving the gifts from Ottery - Credit: Contributed

A box of cupcakes and a bag of toiletries, donated by Ottery businesses, caused a stressed-to-the-limit medic in Ukraine to burst into tears.

The emotional moment came during the fourth trip to Ukraine by Scott Cheadle of Toadpit Medical Services and his team, earlier this month. They have been taking desperately needed medical supplies and other essentials for refugee camps and soldiers on the front line, as well as toys and treats for refugee children.

The Canadian doctor, Kate, has been treating Ukrainian soldiers wounded in combat, and training the troops in battlefield medicine. Vital medications including painkillers have been in short supply, and when the team met Kate she was exhausted and traumatised.

Scott Cheadle hands Kate her personal gifts from Ottery - Credit: Contributed

The team handed over not only essential medications but also two personal gifts for her; a box of cupcakes made by Sarah’s Creations and a bag containing shampoo, soap and other toiletries donated by the Volunteer Inn.

Kate was overcome with gratitude, and later sent Scott a long message expressing heartfelt thanks to all the people in Ottery and the wider area for their donations - which Scott posted on Facebook.

In it she said: “I feel like your whole community has jumped into my rucksack and said ‘come on girl ... we got this’.”

She said a special thank you to a boy named Zach who made up a medical box for her, saying: “I've never ever had anyone make such a beautiful gift, aside from my son.

"I cannot cannot thank you guys as individuals enough. You have given your hearts, your time and your energy to a cause so much bigger than all of us.

"You have re established for us that real and true people are in this world... I don't know if a thank you could ever be written properly.

"You show up like some magical beings in a magic ambulance filled with everything needed in that exact moment that we need you the most. If I didn't pinch myself I wouldn't be so sure this was real."

During the trip, Scott and his team also visited a refugee camp and handed out around 70 drawstring bags of toys and treats for children, donated by pupils of The King’s School and their families.

The bags of children's toys and treats donated by pupils of The King's School in Ottery - Credit: Scott Cheadle

Scott and his team giving out essential items to Ukrainian refugees - Credit: Contributed

Scott said: “That was one of the most heart-wrenching things we’ve done. But it’s so hard to leave and not being able to do more, you just want to do more and more.

“There is no feeling like it, being able to help like that, it’s humbling, it’s emotional, you go through all the emotions, anger, sadness, joy, amazement.”

Scott Cheadle on the roof of his ambulance in Ukraine - Credit: Contributed

He is now appealing for donations of money, medicines and toiletries for his fifth journey to Ukraine

He said: “Ukraine is not in the news so much now, but it’s still a reality, it’s still as bad as it was, they still need our help.

“The Ukrainians say England is helping them more than any other country and I feel very proud of our country – it's not the government, it’s the day-to-day people who are making the difference

“Let’s keep this going, let’s not lose the momentum, we can save some more lives.”

To find out what supplies are needed or make a financial donation, visit Scott's JustGiving page