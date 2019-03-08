East Devon Local Elections 2019: Conservatives ousted from Ottery EDDC seats as newcomer wins big

Meet the candidates: Ottery candidates are: Harv Sethi (Independent) Luke Gray (Labour) Anne Edwards (Conservative) Paul Carter (Conservative) Vicky Johns (Independent) Geoff Pratt (Independent) Peter Faithfull (Independent) Margaret Piper (Conservative) Archant

The three Ottery St Mary seats on the East Devon District Council have gone to independents.

The big winner was newcomer Vicky Johns who clinched 1,501 of the votes, almost 500 more than Geoff Pratt in second.

Pratt (1,044) along with Peter Faithfull (878) have retained their seats.

Conservative member Paul Carter has lost his seat having secured 477 votes.

Vicky Johns put her victory down to asking people what they wanted and listening to the answers.

She also praised her campaign manager Roger Giles.

There was a 37.8 per cent turnout and 21 ballots were spoiled.

In West Hill, Jess Bailey successfully clinched the West Hill and Aylesbeare seat with 956 votes.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted and thrilled to represent West Hill and Aylesbeare.

“I am really pleased that there was such a food turnout of more than 57 per cent.

“I am going to celebrate with a large gin and tonic!”

Bailey paid homage to her opponent John Sheaves, who received 285 votes, adding: “He ran a very good-spirited campaign and he was a really good candidate.

“However, I have felt a lot of support from within the community and I felt that my views resonated with the residents of West Hill and Aylesbeare.”

There was a 57.13% turnout and five ballots were spoiled.

The Conservatives have lost the overall majority.