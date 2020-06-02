Advanced search

History is made in Ottery with town’s first female mayor

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 June 2020

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Cllr Vicky Johns, Ottery's first female mayor.

Vicky Johns

Ottery St Mary has elected its first ever female mayor.

Vicky Johns was elected to the post at the remote annual meeting of the town council on Monday, June 1.

She has been a town councillor since May 2019 and also represents the parish in her role as an East Devon District Councillor.

Cllr Johns takes over from Cllr Roger Giles, who had held the post for a year.

Cllr Stewart Lucas, who was elected as deputy mayor, has served on the council for the same amount of time, after being newly elected in May 2019.

A spokesperson for Ottery Town Council said: “Both Vicky and Stewart are passionate about the parish of Ottery St Mary and its community.

“They have been extremely pro-active in their roles as Ottery St Mary town councillors since their election success in 2019.

“Everyone at the council looks forward to working with them both as they continue in their success.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

