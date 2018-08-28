Advanced search

‘I hope Rob would be proud’ - Ottery family’s fundraising bash raises £1,000 for Pete’s Dragons

PUBLISHED: 10:25 24 January 2019

Gemma Youlden presents a cheque for �946 to Pete's Dragons trustee and fellow Ottery St Mary resident Lesley Rowland. Also pictured (l-r) are Graham Rowland, Caroline and Dave Youlden, and Vicky and Rob Johns of Ottery Cricket Club. Picture: Pete's Dragons

Pete's Dragons

An Ottery family’s New Year’s Eve party has raised £1,000 for the suicide bereavement charity that gave them ‘incredible’ support following the loss of a loved-one.

The event was organised in memory of Rob Youlden, a much-loved dad, son, brother and uncle Picture: Pete's DragonsThe event was organised in memory of Rob Youlden, a much-loved dad, son, brother and uncle Picture: Pete's Dragons

Gemma Youlden organised the event at the town’s cricket club  to boost Pete’s Dragons, a  service she had never imagined needing.

She said the Exmouth charity has provided ‘amazing’ help and comfort following the death of her brother Rob, aged 28, in March last year.

Following the event’s success, the 22-year-old chef is already planning celebrations for party goers to see in 2020.

Gemma said: “I’m absolutely overwhelmed with the amount we raised.

“I hope Rob would be very proud. Not only was the event in his honour, but also to raise awareness of what this fantastic charity does and the support that can be offered.

“I’d like Pete’s Dragons to use the money to carry on what they already do.

“They are amazing; the endless support is incredible.

“Without my friends, family and the community, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“I met some amazing people at the event who’ve also been through similar experiences.

“I hope, together, we can continue to raise as much awareness and money as possible in the future.”

Along with her parents Dave and Caroline, the family handed over £946 this week to Pete’s Dragons to continue its work to support suicide bereaved families across Devon.

Pete’s Dragons CEO Alison Jordan, founded the charity after her brother, Pete Wicks, took his own life at the age of 24.

She said: “A huge thanks to the Youlden family.

“We’re always inspired by families who put so much hard work and effort into helping us help others.”

Also thanking the family was Ottery residents Graham and Lesley Rowland who are trustees of the charity.

Graham added: “The money raised by Gemma will go towards supporting the people of East Devon if they need the services of Pete’s Dragons.

“A big thank you to all the people that supported this event and especially Gemma for all her hard work in organising such a successful evening.”

Visit petesdragons.org.uk To find out more about Pete’s Dragons.

Most Read

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

The family-run Bedford Hotel in Sidmouth.

