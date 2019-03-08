Farm shop needs votes to help scoop national award

Owners Emily and Luke Knight of Knights Farm Shop are nominated in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards. Picture: Knights Farm Shop Archant

An Ottery farm shop is 'deli-lighted' to be in with a chance for a national retail award.

Knights Farm Shop, near Fluxton, has been entered into this year's Farm Shop and Deli Awards in the farm shop small retailer of the year category.

To progress, the shop needs to secure votes to move to the next round.

Owner Emily Knight said; "The need for expansion has often forced farm shops to sell products outside of the normal scope on which they built their business in the beginning.

"At Knights Farm Shop we will and have stuck to our initial mission in that we only supply the best produce in the lowest number of miles from our premises.

"If it is not in season or not available locally we do not sell it. Our customers have truly engaged with this and our foot fall in increasing monthly. Our USP is local or farm produced.

"Customers can buy half a bullock or half a steak, it's up to them but either way they know it was reared here on the farm.

"The shop is on the farm and my husband is regularly popping in and happy to talk to customers about the goings on."

The awards are held to highlight the work of farm shops across the country.

If successful, the shop will then progress to the judging round.

The judging process includes mystery visits and will be marked on factors including the levels of service, product knowledge, initiative, innovation and community involvement.

Nigel Barden, chair of judges, said: "It's a fabulous initiative for the sector and offers the best way to recognise and reward excellence for the UK's local, artisan and high street speciality retailers."

Through the competition entrants will be in with the chance to be named regional winner.

All of the regional winners will then have the chance to win the overall coveted title of Farm Shop & Deli Awards Retailer of the Year announced at an award ceremony next year.

Visit https://www.farmshopanddelishow.co.uk/awards-directory-2020 to vote for Knights Farm Shop.

Voting will close on Thursday, October 31, and each voter will be entered into a draw to win a food hamper.