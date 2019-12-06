Advanced search

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 December 2019

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Archant

Festive illuminations at a house in Ottery are raising awareness of a dementia charity as well as spreading some Christmas cheer in the community.

Adrian and Hazel Harris, of Abbott Close, have enlisted the help of friend Dom Boull to decorate their home this year.

The illuminations have a serious message behind them and the couple want to raise awareness of the work of the Alzheimer's Society.

Mr Harris's mother suffered with the degenerative disease before she died.

He said: "It's a savage disease. It changes a person and their personality and robs them of who they are.

"If I can bring a little bit of awareness, that's great."

Mr Boull said the decorations have previously been used on his mother's house in Branscombe.

He said: "I've 'borrowed' them to Hazel and Simon for the year to give them a shot at making some money for charity."

A collection box has been set up at the house with all funds going to the Alzheimer's Society.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity

Simon and Hazel Harris's house in Ottery. Picture: Dom Boull

Give cats in care some festive treats with Axhayes’ Santa Paws appeal

Christmas toys and treats for the cats at Axhayes. Picture: Kim

Tickety-Boo mince pies raise funds for cancer charity

Liz White, of Tickety-Boo, holding a plate of mince pies. Picture: Sue Cade

What is the best Christmas film? Election candidates pick their favourites

Election candidates in East Devon have been picking their favourite Christmas films. Picture: publicity shots

Ottery St Mary looking to net back-to-back wins on visit to Plympton Athletic

Goal!
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists