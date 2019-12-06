Christmas illuminations in Ottery to raise funds for charity
PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 December 2019
Archant
Festive illuminations at a house in Ottery are raising awareness of a dementia charity as well as spreading some Christmas cheer in the community.
Adrian and Hazel Harris, of Abbott Close, have enlisted the help of friend Dom Boull to decorate their home this year.
The illuminations have a serious message behind them and the couple want to raise awareness of the work of the Alzheimer's Society.
Mr Harris's mother suffered with the degenerative disease before she died.
He said: "It's a savage disease. It changes a person and their personality and robs them of who they are.
"If I can bring a little bit of awareness, that's great."
Mr Boull said the decorations have previously been used on his mother's house in Branscombe.
He said: "I've 'borrowed' them to Hazel and Simon for the year to give them a shot at making some money for charity."
A collection box has been set up at the house with all funds going to the Alzheimer's Society.
Comments have been disabled on this article.