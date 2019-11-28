Fire crews' stand together to raise money for prostate cancer charity in aid of retired colleague

Martin Shaw-Parrott with his Movember moustache. Ref sho 48 19TI 5364. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Ottery firefighters have raised more than £900 in aid of a colleague who was diagnosed with prostate cancer days after retiring from the service.

Ottery Fire Station held a number of collections in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, with its watch manager growing a moustache for Movember.

Many East Devon and Exeter crews have planned events to raise money in the coming year.

Nigel Alford, operational readiness manager for the Exeter group, praised the team as the initial target had been to raise £1,000 between all of the stations.

Mr Alford said: "Ottery was the first station to get on board.

"The fact that it has happened to one of our close colleagues was a reminder that it could be any of us tomorrow, next week, next month or year.

"Within a day or so of retiring he found out.

"With it being November it is a really good opportunity that we could help our colleague now fighting it and going through it and we are supporting him at the same time."

With a few days left of Movember, watch manager and Otter Furniture Store owner Martin Shaw-Parrott has raised nearly £300 for his efforts and used his moustache as an ice-breaker to raise awareness about the disease and the fire service's fundraising.

Mr Shaw-Parrott said: "We are just over £900 raised between Ottery Carnival collection, barrel night and me doing Movember. Some of the firefighters contributed some of their wages from barrel night as well.

"We did it as soon as we heard. There was no hesitation we were all on board.

"We are really pleased the town has supported us doing this."

Future events include Sidmouth Fire Station hosting a quiz night on Saturday (November 30) at Sidmouth Rugby Club.

Other stations have planned to host a charity spinathon, a sponsored ladder climb, five-a-side football matches and charity car washes.

Further events are planned in 2020 including in one Princesshay, Exeter, and an event at Ocean, Exmouth, on March 20.

All funds will be raised for Prostate Cancer UK.