Ottery flat damaged after fire

PUBLISHED: 15:16 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 07 March 2019

Fire at Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kerry Drew

Fire at Ottery St Mary. Picture: Kerry Drew

Kerry Drew

A flat has suffered smoke and fire damage after a blaze broke out on Brook Street this morning.

Three fire engines were called from Ottery, Honiton and Exeter Middlemoore at around 8am following calls saying smoke was pouring out from a second floor window.

Upon arrival, the crews saw it was a third floor flat that was alight and entered while wearing breathing apparatus.

A hose reel jet was used to fight the fire and at around 8.30am, the fire service reported the blaze was out.

The flat was damaged by smoke and fire and the crew used a thermal imaging camera to identify if the fire had spread. They found there had been slight damage to an adjoining property.

