Book your space in the Ottery Tent at 2022 Food and Families Festival

Ottery businesses and other organisations are being invited to showcase themselves at this year’s Food and Families Festival in September.

The festival was held at its new location, Otter Garden Centre, for the first time last year, and attracted around 3,500 people.





This year it will take place at the same venue on Saturday, September 3, and as with last year, there will be an Ottery Tent.

Dean Stewart, chair of the Ottery Business Forum, said: “We listened to your feedback and will be changing the layout of the festival to make sure everyone gets to make the most of this opportunity, and once again there is no charge for being part of the Ottery Tent.

“This is an excellent chance to attract new customers, members and volunteers.”

The forum is asking interested traders and other organisations to make contact as soon as possible if they would like to be considered, as space in the tent is limited.

Its email address is admin@ottery.biz