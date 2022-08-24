Plenty on the menu at Food & Families Festival

The Ottery Food & Families Festival returns on Saturday, September 3, offering a free day out with plenty of entertainment.

The event, now in its ninth year, will take place at its new location, a field behind the premises of its headline sponsor Otter Garden Centre. The festival was held there for the first time last year after the organisers identified the need to have a single site, rather than holding events around the town. Last year’s festival attracted around 3,500 people.

It will feature its regular attractions – a food and drink market, street food stalls, bar, cooking demonstrations, music and children’s activities – and for the first time there will be a Wellness Tent. As with last year there will also be an area where Ottery businesses and voluntary groups can showcase themselves.

Festival chair Victoria Robinson said: “Our team of volunteers have yet again surpassed themselves by creating a fantastic day for the whole family. And a very sustainable one too, with every attempt possible made to make sure the impact of the event on our planet is a very positive one!”

The organisers are offering the following advice to visitors:

Please don’t drive to the festival unless you really must. A free shuttle bus service will be running from outside Ottery Museum on a continuous loop. We have two buses this year, so waiting time is unlikely to ever be more than 10 minutes! Coming by bike? Show your helmet at the info stand and we’ll give you a free re-usable drinks cup!

Do bring your re-usable cups. There will be no single use plastic at the event!

Do bring some cash as not all traders have card facilities and there are no cash machines on site

We have dedicated parking and toilet facilities for people with restricted mobility

Well behaved dogs on leads are welcome. You will of course clean up after your dog

No smoking or vaping allowed at the festival site, apart from in a small dedicated area.

The festival takes place from 10am until 6pm. Free programmes are available in various locations in and around the town, or the programme can be downloaded from www.otteryfood.org