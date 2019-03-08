Ottery Food Festival fast approaches

Only one week to go until thousands of people pack into Ottery for the town's annual food festival.

Now in its seventh year, the town will be packed with market stalls and events, including cookery demonstrations in the main marquee and children's activities when it returns on Saturday, June 1.

A tapas night on Friday, May 31, will act as an appetiser for the main event which will run from 10am to 10pm, on June 1.

Last year, an estimated 4,000 people attended the event.

Tina Chauhan-Challis, a co-founder of the festival, will be going up against Robin Rea of the Rusty Pig in a 'battle of the chefs' as the final demonstration before the revelation of this year's silent auction.

She said: "We will definitely spice up the afternoon.

"I'm very proud to see it grow and supporting local businesses and highlighting small towns and what we can produce, it's great."

Ollie Smith and Erin Drew, both in year 10, will be demonstrating with their teacher Deborah Capon on the day ahead of going on work experience at Lympstone Manor and The Pig respectively.

They join this year's chef line up the Samosa Lady, Rusty Pig, JP Williams of the Lamb and Flag, the Pig at Combe's head chef Daniel Gavriilidis, Christopher Piper, Michael Perry and Michelle Strode, from Ottery's new care home King's Manor, to demonstrate in the main marquee.

The Institute will be open between 10am and 2pm, with a number of children's activities throughout the day and teas provided by the WI.

Ottery St Mary Library, Tickety Boo, the Curious Otter bookshop, Silver Otter café and Sewing Room will also have activities throughout the day.

This year's silent auction features a wealth of top prizes including a signed Exeter Chiefs shirt, dining experiences, wine tasting evening, a used car and a mid-week stay at The Pig at Combe.

The event will run until 10pm, ending with music from Yonder Blues Boys, Los No Boss, DJ Dick Kurtaine as part of Rock for Refugees night.

Parking is available at the Land of Canaan, Sainsbury's and Brook Street.

A free programme detailing the day are available in shops and cafés throughout the town.