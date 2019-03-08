Website officially launches for Ottery food festival

Members of the Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival have a first look at the event's new website. Picture: Food and Families Festival Archant

Information about Ottery’s popular Food and Families Festival will be available at click of the button with the launch of a new website.

Now in its seventh year, the community event brings together the area's best chefs for a day of demonstrations. There is also live music, tasty food and drink for sale and children's activities.

The festival returns on June 1 and put all of the details about this year's event on its new site, which was built and sponsored by Ottery based Connection software.

Once again pupils from The King's School have designed the festival artwork.

Festival co-organiser Tina Chauhan said: “It is just stunning. Such a great way of displaying what our festival is all about, and with such prominence given to the work by the King's School students, the website highlights really well what a great community event we have here in Ottery.”

Website designer Sandra Wright from Connexion Software, added: “We were delighted to be asked by the festival organisers to get involved. Ottery Food & Families is such an important event now in the town, and beyond, that building the website was a great pleasure to be involved with. We hope people like it.”

Visit https://otteryfood.org for more information.