Football club seeks support as it rebuilds links with Ottery community

Ottery St Mary Football Club has set itself a new goal – to rebuild its links with the community and become a key social and family venue for the town.

After what the club describes as ‘a turbulent few years’, a new management team has taken over in the last few months, and they are determined to re-establish the club at the heart of the Ottery community.

Archive photo of Ottery Football Club players - Credit: Ottery Football Club

But to do this, they will need the support of local residents.

The club is appealing for volunteers to help give its buildings and grounds a facelift; cutting grass, painting or doing maintenance work. The team are also looking for tradespeople who can help revamp the washroom and toilet facilities, upgrade the electrics, spruce up the changing rooms and smarten up the Club House.

In the longer term, they are hoping to replace their grandstand and upgrade their floodlighting to a more energy-efficient system. They are looking for someone with experience in applying for grants to secure funding for these improvements.

Ottery Football Club used to be a popular venue for birthday parties and other celebrations, and the team are very keen to re-establish it as a place for social and community functions. Its function room can be hired at a low cost and the club can also help organise catering, discos and bouncy castle hire. The club also has several social events coming up, including a screening of the FA Cup Final with a live band on Saturday, May 14 and a curry and quiz night the following Saturday. There are plans for bingo, a Race Night and summer holiday activities for children.

The football club's Easter Bunny Dash on Easter Sunday this year - Credit: Ottery Football Club

Anyone who would like to get involved with the club is invited to attend its AGM on Friday, May 6, to find out about the roles available or just talk to the management.

The spokesperson said: “Please, please, use our football club or provide help in any way you can. We really do not want to see this fantastic facility disappear. We need it to remain for the future of the children playing football in our town and for its history and memories to remain for a long time yet.”