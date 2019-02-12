Advanced search

Garden centre’s donation to help transform lives

PUBLISHED: 12:33 24 February 2019

Mary Harrison, Claire Frost from Alzheimer’s Society, John Giblin and Alana Potter with the cheque for £8041.13. Photo: Otter Garden Centres

Santa delivered more than just presents this year as he helped Otter Garden Centres raise more than £8,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

The garden centre on Gosford Road events throughout the year from quizzes to planting memory trees as they raised funds for their 2018 charity of the year.

The bulk of the donations came from festive train rides to Santa’s grotto in the plants centre which along with a group of animated acapella penguins helped raise £3,000.

Claire Frost, community fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Devon, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly said: “We are extremely grateful to the staff and customers at Otter Garden Centres for all of the time and energy they put into their fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society.

“The money they’ve raised will help to transform the lives of everyone affected by dementia, through support and creating lasting change for the 84,000 people estimated to be living with dementia in the South West.”

Dementia affects 850,000 people with dementia across the UK, with numbers set to rise to over one million by 2025.

As of yet there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease or any other type of dementia and research is desperately underfunded with five times fewer researchers choosing to work on dementia than on cancer.

Alzheimer’s Society provides a number of services across Devon including offering information and practical guidance to help people understand dementia, cope with day-to-day challenges and prepare for the future through its Devon and Torbay Dementia Advisor service. Other services include a telephone helpline and online forum ‘Talking Point’ where anyone who is affected by dementia can receive valuable support.

As well as supporting services, money raised for Alzheimer’s Society also helps to fund research into the cause, care, cure and prevention of all types of dementia.

Claire said: “We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you are going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for support, help and advice.”

Ottery also hosts a memory café where those suffering from memory loss can go and meet new people and socialise.

The café takes place on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Ottery cricket club between 2-4pm.

Garden centre's donation to help transform lives

