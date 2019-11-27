Garden centre's magical kingdom runner up in Primary Times awards

Sabine Jary from Otter Garden Centre with the award. Picture: Sue Cade Archant

An Ottery garden centre has been recognised for its festive offerings for families.

Santa's Magical Kingdom at Otter Garden Centres was runner-up in the best seasonal event category at the Primary Times Reader Star Awards 2019.

The awards are voted for by parents of children aged four to 11.

Sabine Jary, Otter Garden Centres creative director, said: "We're thrilled to have received this accolade from the readers of Primary Times.

"Our Magical Kingdom has been bringing the magic of Christmas to local families for many years. It is lovely for the hard work of everyone involved to be acknowledged in this way."

Linda Edwards, publishing editor at Primary Times, added: "The results are incredibly insightful which allows us to take a glimpse into the minds of local people, discovering what the children enjoy most.

"We would like to applaud all the individual winners and runners-up of each category and congratulate them on their success."