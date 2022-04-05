Ottery girl completes book track

Seven-year-old Amelia completes her book track award at Ottery Library.

Amelia read 100 books in nine months, completing her book track challenge.

Amelia told the Herald: "Even though it was hard, it was fun. The book I enjoyed most was my hundredth book 'Cuddle Bear' by Claire Freedman because when animals are sad Cuddle Bear cuddles them to make them happy, even the wild lion!".

Ottery St Mary Library would like to congratulate Amelia on reading 100 books in nine months and completing the award with them.



