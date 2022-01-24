Girlguiding achievements celebrated at church service

The achievements of Girlguiding members in Ottery St Mary were recognised at a church service just before Christmas.

A carol service led by churchwarden Fiona Rimmer was also an opportunity to celebrate Phoenix Young and Abigail Tindal receiving their Young Leaders qualifications, and Maria Whi and Steph Jaques qualifying as Adult Leaders. Another Leader, Mel Cook, was recognised for her long service.

Phoenix Young, Ali Watling and Abigail Tindal - Credit: Nicki Young

Tawny Owl and Little Owl presented Rebecca Lang (Dear Deer) with her Queens Guide award.

Rebecca Lang with her Queen's Guide award - Credit: Nicki Young

Nicki Young (Snowy Owl) said: “This is a fantastic achievement and demonstrates her commitment to Girlguiding, and is achieved by completing many tasks and activities.”

A collection was held at the service for Balloons, the charity that supports bereaved children and young people.

The Ottery Girlguiding team would like to thank all those who support them and would welcome interest from anyone who would like to join them as a volunteer. Anyone interested can register via the Girlguiding website.

Helen Kingdon and Rebecca Lang at Ottery Girlguiding's church service in December - Credit: Nicki Young



