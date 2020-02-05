Tribute paid to 'caring' Ottery GP Dr Pegg

Dr John Pegg has died at the age of 85. Picture: Pegg family Archant

A tribute has been paid to a doctor who cared for Ottery residents for 25 years.

Dr John Pegg, who was a GP in the town until he retired in 1994, died peacefully at age of 85 after an illness.

His family have been inundated with numerous anecdotes sharing memories of Dr Pegg which they say has been a comfort to them.

Born in Costa Rica, he lived in Talaton as a child with his father serving as the Rector.

He went to school at Escot House with the Kennaway children before going on to the Convent School in Ottery where he would later send his children.

Dr Pegg studied medicine at St Thomas's Hospital, in London.

While in National Service, he met and later married Geraldine, his wife of 57 years.

During his time at St Thomas, he heard of a vacancy at the Ottery GP practice and was offered a position as a partner, which he accepted.

He moved his family to Venn Ottery, where he spent the rest of his career and retirement.

His daughter Rachel said: "Dad specialised in obstetrics at university and delivered babies at the old Honiton Hospital and in homes throughout the area.

"The GPs were on call at evenings and weekend, making home visits at nights and weekends - all in the age before mobile phones."

Away from work, Dr Pegg was a keen gardener, designing and planting with exotic species of plants.

He took up silversmithing as a hobby and then on his retirement, returned happily to his love of art and painting and learnt modern Greek and French which he spoke fluently.

Dr Pegg purchased a boat, which he called 'Peggotty' and his family sailed locally and on holidays to Cornwall.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine, two children and granddaughter Mollie.

His funeral will take place at the East Devon Crematorium at 1pm, on Friday (February 7).

Donations in his memory can be made to Medecins sans Frontiers or Shelterbox. These can be send to F J Luxton and Son, Tip Hill, Ottery St Mary, EX11 1BE or by cliching here