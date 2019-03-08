A salon for everyone - Ottery business prepares to open new barber shop

Men will be able to show off a sharp new look once a new barber shop opens in Ottery.

Cutting Edge Hair and Beauty Salon will officially open its new barber area within its Mill Street premises on Tuesday (August 20).

Owner Mandy Shute has been working for the last two years towards opening up a separate space for men's grooming, after years of offering a unisex service.

The Ottregian said it was exciting to see the business she has owned for 16 years grow.

The mum-of-three said: "Men's grooming has become really popular. It's a different market although it is still hair. We wanted to bring it under the Cutting Edges umbrella.

"We are trying in this business climate to maximise our skills. We have got quite a big salon and had some space that wasn't being used.

"I just wanted it (the business) to grow so it could be everything for everybody."

The business will have a full-time barber working alongside the salon's team to provide cuts and from September wet shaving.

The barbers will run upstairs above the shop's current hair and beauty salons.

Mrs Shute started hairdressing aged 17 as an apprentice at Cut and Curl in Ottery before taking on her business.

Mrs Shute said: "It's quite exciting. We have been working on this project for two years to get the barber kitted out and up and running.

"I was born and bred in Ottery. Ottery is in your blood or not.

"We have been so lucky that we have been so well looked after by people in the town.

"It's a really friendly salon, people like to come in."

Mrs Shute has had three salons over the years including Woodbury Park.

The salon has many long serving members of staff and customers who have been at the salon since it open nearly 16 years ago.

The business owner added: "It's important for staff to get to know their clients.

"It does not feel like you are going to work because you enjoy it. Some of our customers have been coming from our very first day."

The shop will officially open on Tuesday, August 20.

The salon will be open Tuesday to Thursday from 9am to 5.30pm, Friday 9am to 7pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.