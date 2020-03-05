Ottery handbell ringing group ap-PEAL for new members

Ottery St Mary Handbells. Picture: Ottery St Mary Handbells Ottery St Mary Handbells

"As long as you can count to four and maintain a steady rhythm, you will be fine."

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ottery St Mary Handbells group are inviting new members to join them and say there is no requirement to read music.

The group, formerly known as the Talatones, play a range of old folk and music hall tunes, light classical favourites, songs from modern musicals, hymns, carols, and popular hits dating from the 1950s to the present day.

They use a simple colour-coded number system written above the music score that is easy to follow and quick to master.

They often entertain in residential homes, hospitals, libraries and day centres, and also join other regional groups for bigger handbell ringing sessions.

But their main aim is to meet in a warm, friendly, unpressured atmosphere and play enjoyable music together as a team.

New members get three free sessions, and then the subscription is £20 per quarter.

The group meets every Monday afternoon at the Institute.

For more information, contact Kate Nicholson on 01395 516941.