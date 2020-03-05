Advanced search

Ottery handbell ringing group ap-PEAL for new members

PUBLISHED: 17:27 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 05 March 2020

Ottery St Mary Handbells. Picture: Ottery St Mary Handbells

Ottery St Mary Handbells. Picture: Ottery St Mary Handbells

Ottery St Mary Handbells

"As long as you can count to four and maintain a steady rhythm, you will be fine."

The Ottery St Mary Handbells group are inviting new members to join them and say there is no requirement to read music.

The group, formerly known as the Talatones, play a range of old folk and music hall tunes, light classical favourites, songs from modern musicals, hymns, carols, and popular hits dating from the 1950s to the present day.

They use a simple colour-coded number system written above the music score that is easy to follow and quick to master.

They often entertain in residential homes, hospitals, libraries and day centres, and also join other regional groups for bigger handbell ringing sessions.

But their main aim is to meet in a warm, friendly, unpressured atmosphere and play enjoyable music together as a team.

New members get three free sessions, and then the subscription is £20 per quarter.

The group meets every Monday afternoon at the Institute.

For more information, contact Kate Nicholson on 01395 516941.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Call for ‘emergency action’ after latest Sidmouth cliff fall

Cliff falls at East Beach, Sidmouth Picture: Philippa Davies

Sidmouth gets Money for Nothing but its national exposure for free

Sidmouth shop Flaunt It will be selling bags made on Money for Nothing for charity. Picture: Steven Kendall-Tory

Call issued to Sidmouth community as food bank gears up for ambitious relocation

Sidmouth Youth Centre Picture: Archant

Meet John Nettles at Kennaway House, Sidmouth

John Nettles will be giving a talk atKennaway House Picture: PA Images

‘An investment in the future’ - new public charging points for electric cars in Sidmouth

Stuart Hughes, Bob Weeks and Christine Winter with the electric car charging points at Stowford Rise Community Centre Ref shs 10 20TI 9282 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Flood risk causes chaos on the railway as lines reopen between Exeter and Yeovil – delays expected

Flooding has posed a risk ro rail lines across Devon. Picture: SWR

FA rejects request to extend league season

Wembley Stadium, home of the FA

Sidmouth ladies end Lane League campaign with one rink success in defeat to Plymouth

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

SOHC 2nd XI unbeaten in 12 games, but it’s points dropped at Yeovil

Devon FA issue handshake advice following coronavirus outbreak

The players shake hands before Axminster Town v Sidmouth Town. Picture: Sam Cooper
Drive 24