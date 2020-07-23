Ottery Herald to return to the newstand

Publication of the Ottery Herald will start again with the issue for Friday, July 31 Picture: Archant Archant

It was in the print edition of Friday, March 27, that we announced the suspension of the Ottery Herald, which was the result of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, no one knew how things would develop as we had just gone into lockdown and as a news organisation, we aimed to provide as much information to our readership, while having to work in different conditions.

But now, with lockdown easing, we are delighted to announce that from next week, we will be publishing the Ottery Herald again.

Our aim is to publish as much news about the town as we can, both in print and online, so we would love to hear about all the things that affect people in Ottery St Mary.

So if you want to raise an issue of concern, highlight a fundraiser for a charity and tell us about a significant achievement, email our reporter at philippa.davies@archant.co.uk or call 01392 888500.