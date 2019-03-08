'Sounds like electioneering' - General Election candidate hits back at East Devon MP's comments

Claire Wright is ready to stand in 2019 General Elections. Picture: Claire Wright Archant

A war of words has broken out following an announcement that Ottery St Mary Hospital's future has been secured.

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire said he hoped East Devon candidate Claire Wright would not 'stir up' more anxiety about the building's future following a Government letter from health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Hancock wrote that he has been assured by the NHS's clinical commissioning group for the area, NEW Devon CCG, that there are 'no proposed reconfigurations which will impact Ottery St Mary Hospital'.

Although Sir Hugo is not standing in the forthcoming election, he took an opportunity to attack his political rival.

In response to Sir Hugo's comments, Independent East Devon candidate Ms Wright said: "This sounds like electioneering and we should wait and see what happens rather than taking a retiring Tory MP at face value…

"I would be delighted if Ottery Hospital is indeed safe in the future but fighting to keep services in our communities is not "spreading anxiety" it is vital grass roots campaigning.

"But with a general election on December 12 it is hardly within Mr Hancock's gift to determine its fate."

Mr Hancock confirmed there were no plans to close the building in a letter on October 31.