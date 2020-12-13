Ottery Larder receives bags of help from Sainsbury’s
- Credit: Archant
Ottery St Mary’s Sainsbury’s supermarket has stepped up to the plate to support Ottery Larder with bags of help.
The Ottery Larder were delighted to receive a donation of worth £200 of groceries from the supermarket, which has been put to good use.
A spokesperson from the Larder said: “We shared the food with the Ottery Food Bank and have managed to share all of the donated food with the community of Ottery.
“After a week of trading the Ottery Larder has now had more than 50 customers. There is no qualification requirement and no paperwork to complete. We have collected food from supermarkets which is nearing its end date, has the wrong label or is no longer stocked and it is all available for anyone to come and collect from The Institute, Monday to Friday from 10am until 4pm.”
Ottery Larder will soon be getting regular deliveries from Sainsbury’s which is very welcomed, as the supermarket is just around the corner from them and the staff are said to be very keen to help support local food charities.
You may also want to watch:
The spokesperson from the Larder added: “We will also be collecting food from McColls in Yonder Street and Waitrose and Tesco. Along with our core stock from Fareshare, this means we are able to offer a wide selection of goods. A lot of the food was destined for landfill, and we would prefer if someone ate it!
“We share our space at The Institute, a charity which supports young families. They have nappies, clothes, food and everything you need for your children. And like the Larder, they don’t want anything in return.”
Most Read
- 1 Sidmouth Primary School’s new multi-million-pound building approved
- 2 Eat, sleep, run, repeat with Sidmouth Running Club
- 3 Sidmouth gears up for late night Christmas shopping
- 4 It’s never been so crucial to look after your mental health – help is available
- 5 Queen’s platinum jubilee will be ‘bigger than anything we’ve organised before’ says Sidmouth chamber
- 6 Eat well to stay well is the favourite recipe to your weight loss success
- 7 Sidmouth Boxing Day Swim cancelled
- 8 Beer galleries encourage customers to shop local online
- 9 Thumbs up for football at Sidmouth Town
- 10 Property of the Week: A beautifully presented home near Sidmouth’s esplanade
You can see what the Larder has in stock, and help yourself to something you fancy, or anything you need. Everyone is welcome. Ottery Larder is not currently asking for donations, but they would like everyone to spread the word and let the town know that the Larder is there for all who need it.