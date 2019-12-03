Advanced search

Ottery's Christmas season officially launched with late night shopping event

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 December 2019

Ottery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton

Ottery's 'inclusive' annual late night shopping and lights switch on has been hailed a success.

The event on Friday gave people a chance to take advantage of the town's shops being open later and perhaps bump into old friends.

As well as the lights switch on, the event featured Santa on his sleigh, festive attractions and a torchlight procession led by the La La Choir and Carnival Court.

Speaking at Ottery's December town council meeting, councillor Vicky Johns said she had people telling her how inclusive the event was.

She said: "I spent the entire evening here, I went into every shop and I heard nothing but praise."

Cllr Dean Stewart, who organised the event, said he has thanked everyone who was involved including the church choir, the vicar, various businesses and the taekwondo club.

Town mayor Roger Giles praised Cllr Stewart 'and various others' for their 'excellent work'.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

