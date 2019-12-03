Gallery

Ottery's Christmas season officially launched with late night shopping event

Ottery Christmas lights switch on, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Alex Walton

Ottery's 'inclusive' annual late night shopping and lights switch on has been hailed a success.

The event on Friday gave people a chance to take advantage of the town's shops being open later and perhaps bump into old friends.

As well as the lights switch on, the event featured Santa on his sleigh, festive attractions and a torchlight procession led by the La La Choir and Carnival Court.

Speaking at Ottery's December town council meeting, councillor Vicky Johns said she had people telling her how inclusive the event was.

She said: "I spent the entire evening here, I went into every shop and I heard nothing but praise."

