Eager reader Henry completes book track challenge

Henry Thurston, aged just seven years old read 100 books and completed his Book Track challenge in just under a year.

Henry said that he really enjoys David Walliams books, especially Gangsta Granny, "I liked it because it was about robbers. Granny told lots of stories about jewels but the stories were all made up."

A spokesperson for Ottery Library said: "Ottery St Mary would like to congratulate Henry on his incredible achievement. Well done Henry."

Get in contact with Ottery St Mary Library if your child would like to enrol on the book track challenge. Call 01404 813838 or email ottery.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk today.