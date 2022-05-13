News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Eager reader Henry completes book track challenge

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 5:42 PM May 13, 2022
ottery library

Seven year-old Henry Thurston is chuffed to complete the book track challenge - Credit: Ottery Library.

Seven-year-old Henry completes his book track challenge at Ottery St Mary Library.

Henry Thurston, aged just seven years old read 100 books and completed his Book Track challenge in just under a year. 

Henry said that he really enjoys David Walliams books, especially Gangsta Granny, "I liked it because it was about robbers. Granny told lots of stories about jewels but the stories were all made up."

A spokesperson for Ottery Library said: "Ottery St Mary would like to congratulate Henry on his incredible achievement. Well done Henry."

Get in contact with Ottery St Mary Library if your child would like to enrol on the book track challenge. Call 01404 813838 or email ottery.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk today.

East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

Don't Miss

Mandy French and Patrick Tigwell 

Newly promoted partner for Honiton-based accountancy firm

Dan Wilkins

person
One of Sidmouth College's Ten Tors teams with their medals

Ten Tors triumph for Sidmouth College students

Philippa Davies

person
Youth service funding has decreased significantly over the last decade

Claim your £150 council tax rebate, if you haven’t received it already

Dan Wilkins

person
MP Simon Jupp.

East Devon MP rented property owned by disgraced John Humphreys, meeting...

Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon