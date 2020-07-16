‘Choose and Collect’ books from Ottery library
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 July 2020
Choose and Collect service at Ottery library
Despite the temporary closure of the Ottery St Mary Library building in Silver Street, local residents can still borrow books using a newly launched service.
Since Monday, JuSince Monday, July 6, the local library has been offering a free Choose and Collect service, enabling people to call or email a list of their chosen books or DVDs to the staff. Once all the items have been collated by library staff, they will then contact each customer with a designated time to collect the books. Choose and Collect slots at Ottery St Mary library are available at various times on different days of the week, namely: on Mondays from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm; Thursdays from 10am to noon; Fridays from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 4pm; Saturdays from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
To find out more about this service email the library at ottery.library@librariesunlimited.org.uk or telephone 01404 813838.
