'Fantastic achievement' as Ottery youngster completes Book Track challenge

Ottery Library's latest book track recipient. Picture: Ottery Library Archant

An avid young reader from Ottery, who has read 100 books in less than a year, is the latest to complete the Book Track challenge.

William was presented with a certificate by staff after taking less than 365 days to complete the reading challenge.

The youngster has read a variety of different authors on the way to the 100 milestone, including David Walliam's First Hippo on the Moon.

He completed his Book Track by reading Enid Blyton's The Naughtiest Girl and Chris Riddell's Ottoline and the Purple Fox.

William said: "It's been fun reading books and I'm going to carry on."

Book Track gives youngsters the chance to keep a record of all the books they read, and collect stickers and badges along the way.

Kerry Carr, from the library, said: "William has read 100 books and completed Book Track at Ottery St Mary Library in under a year, which is a fantastic achievement."