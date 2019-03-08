Advanced search

Reward for seven year old book lover who completed reading challenge

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:40 03 June 2019

Finn Signfield, seven, has completed the book challenge at Ottery Library. Picture: Xanthe White

Finn Signfield, seven, has completed the book challenge at Ottery Library. Picture: Xanthe White

An eager young reader has earned himself an award after reading 100 books.

Finn Signfield, from West Hill, is the latest youngster to have completed the book track reading challenge at Ottery Library.

The seven-year-old began the challenge in November and said his favourite books have been the Beast Quest series by Adam Blade. He also enjoyed reading Roald Dahl and Steve Cole.

As part of the challenge youngsters borrow books and then speak to library staff about what they have read.

For completing the book track, Finn received a gold badge, certificate and an annual family pass to Wildwood Escot.

Xanthe Waite, library supervisor, said: "Finn started the challenge in November 2018 so it is a phenomenal achievement to have read 100 books so quickly. Finn is so enthusiastic that he wishes to continue and so we are encouraging him to double it and read 200 books next."

