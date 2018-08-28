Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery Library to host wellbeing course

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 January 2019

A free course aimed at improving the wellbeing of people in later life will be coming to Ottery in the new year.

The six-week programme is aimed at those aged over 50s and looks to address a wide variety of topics including diet and fitness, relationships, sleep and social networks.

Elaine Nicholas, project worker from Drink Wise Age Well, said the programme has the ability to inspire as participants learn tools and techniques to improve their health and wellbeing.

The programme will start on January 16 in Ottery St Mary Library.

The two hourly sessions will then take place on January 23, 30 and February 6, 13 and 20.

The sessions run from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Drink Wise Age Well will also run courses in Seaton Library, starting on January 18.

If you wish to book a slot on the course, call Ottery Library on 01404 813838 or telephone Drink Wise Age Well on 0800 304 7034.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth has a fatberg; but what is it?

Example of a fatberg. Picture: Thames Water

Enormous fatberg discovered in East Devon sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Footage shows county’s largest fatberg in Sidmouth sewer

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Could this be Sidbury’s secret wartime bunker?

A model of what an operational base might have looked like. CREDIT: STAYBEHINDS.COM

Alarming figures revealed in education survey

Sidmouth Primary School. Ref shs 52 18TI 7237. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Otters make it 10 straight wins – and there’s a real case for the defence!

Ottery away at East Budleigh. Ref shsp 02 19TI 7868. Picture: Terry Ife

O’Connor at the double in Sidmouth Warriors U11s win

Goal!

Ottery Library to host wellbeing course

Sidmouth police dealt with all sorts in 2018 - from flying benches to a pensioner stroking an officer’s leg

Sergeant Andy Squires from Sidmouth police. Picture: Alex Walton. Ref shs 6983-28-13AW

Start the new year on a happy note with the Rock Choir in Sidmouth

Singing gives people a natural high and boosts mental wellbeing. Picture: Jon Robinson-Pratt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists