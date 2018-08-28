Ottery Library to host wellbeing course

A free course aimed at improving the wellbeing of people in later life will be coming to Ottery in the new year.

The six-week programme is aimed at those aged over 50s and looks to address a wide variety of topics including diet and fitness, relationships, sleep and social networks.

Elaine Nicholas, project worker from Drink Wise Age Well, said the programme has the ability to inspire as participants learn tools and techniques to improve their health and wellbeing.

The programme will start on January 16 in Ottery St Mary Library.

The two hourly sessions will then take place on January 23, 30 and February 6, 13 and 20.

The sessions run from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Drink Wise Age Well will also run courses in Seaton Library, starting on January 18.

If you wish to book a slot on the course, call Ottery Library on 01404 813838 or telephone Drink Wise Age Well on 0800 304 7034.