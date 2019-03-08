Advanced search

New East Devon car park charges come into effect

PUBLISHED: 16:20 04 June 2019

Canaan Way car park, Ottery.

Canaan Way car park, Ottery. Ref sho 06 18TI 7169. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

New car parking charges have come into force across East Devon, with a number of sites seeing their prices double.

Dolphin Street car park, Colyton. Ref mha 06 18TI 7188. Picture: Terry IfeDolphin Street car park, Colyton. Ref mha 06 18TI 7188. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council brought the charge into effect as of Monday (June 3) at car parks in Ottery, Lympstone, Colyton and Axminster, to bring them into line with others in the district.

The charges have increased to 50 pence per half hour or £1 an hour at the Underhill long stay car park in Lympstone, Dolphin Street car park in Colyton, Land of Canaan in Ottery St Mary and Coombe Lane, Axminster.

Previously Ottery business owners warned it would be a 'kick in the teeth' to the town if the Land of Canaan car park prices were doubled.

Councillor Geoff Pook, portfolio holder for asset management, said he believes the charges are fair, reasonable and proportionate.

Underhill car park, Lympstone. Ref exe 06 18TI 7200. Picture: Terry IfeUnderhill car park, Lympstone. Ref exe 06 18TI 7200. Picture: Terry Ife

Cllr Pook said: "We are extremely proud to say that even in these challenging financial times we have been able to hold our basic car parking tariff down at £1 per hour for the ninth consecutive year.

"However, historically we have a small number of car parks where for various reasons we have offered customers a significantly less expensive tariff, typically 20 pence for half an hour and anything from £1.50 to £4 for a whole day.

"We gave a warning as long ago as 2013 that we would review these tariffs and with our current budgetary pressures combined with conspicuous over demand and under supply of parking availability, the council considered the situation and agreed back in September last year that the charges at Underhill long stay car park in Lympstone, Dolphin Street car park in Colyton, Land of Canaan car park in Ottery St Mary and Coombe Lane car park in Axminster should all be increased to 50p per half hour (£1 per hour) this year. We believe that the new charges are still fair, reasonable and proportionate.

"Added to that, we are currently working with our software supplier and we will soon be in a position to offer residents and businesses a new range of even better value annual parking permits costing from less than 30 pence per day."

