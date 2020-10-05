Advanced search

Trial date set for Ottery motorist who denies dangerous driving

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 February 2020

Exeter Crown Court.

Exeter Crown Court.

Archant

A motorist who allegedly caused a crash with a cyclist has denied dangerous driving.

Daniel Hammond, aged 36, of Mossops Close, Ottery St Mary, pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, common assault, and criminal damage to a bicycle when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, February 28.

He is alleged to have caused a bicycle ridden by Jonathan Taylor-Phillips to crash into his Vauxhall car while driving in West Hill Road, West Hill, on July 20 last year.

The assault charge relates to an allegation that he drove off while the cyclist had his arm through a window of the car.

Judge David Evans set a trial date of October 5, 2020 and released Hammond on bail.

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cave and forgotten steps revealed on beach following storms

The steps and cave revealed on East Beach following the storms. Picture: Ed Dolphin

Sidmouth Sea Fest 2020 to be staged at new location for the coastal community’s celebration

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat in 2019. Picture: Simon Horn

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Sidmouth In Bloom team asks public to help in catching culprits who keep ‘attacking’ equipment

Sidmouth in Bloom has been targeted by vandals. Picture: Lynette Talbot

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Trial date set for Ottery motorist who denies dangerous driving

Exeter Crown Court.

Full-to-capacity Scouting group – with a waiting list of more than 70 children – seeks volunteer help

1st Ottery Scouts needs more volunteers.

Sharing stories at Sidmouth Library for World Book Month

Do you recognise this building? Appeal from son to trace guesthouse where parents spent honeymoon in 1939

Mr Forrester's father took this photo of the honeymoon guest house in 1939. Picture: Lawrence Forrester

Town council grant to tackle tar barrels car park problem

Wet weather for the 2019 tar barrels meant some car parks had to close. Picture: Alex Walton Photography
Drive 24