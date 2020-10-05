Trial date set for Ottery motorist who denies dangerous driving

Exeter Crown Court. Archant

A motorist who allegedly caused a crash with a cyclist has denied dangerous driving.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Hammond, aged 36, of Mossops Close, Ottery St Mary, pleaded not guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, common assault, and criminal damage to a bicycle when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Friday, February 28.

He is alleged to have caused a bicycle ridden by Jonathan Taylor-Phillips to crash into his Vauxhall car while driving in West Hill Road, West Hill, on July 20 last year.

The assault charge relates to an allegation that he drove off while the cyclist had his arm through a window of the car.

Judge David Evans set a trial date of October 5, 2020 and released Hammond on bail.