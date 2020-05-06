Advanced search

50 years ago: Ottery Primary School May Day celebrations

PUBLISHED: 15:35 06 May 2020

Ottery Primary School May Day celebrations May 6, 1970 Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Take a look at pictures from 1970 of Ottery Primay School children enjoying their May Day celebrations.

As the country remains in lockdown and following social restrictions due to the coronavirus, we thought we’d take a dip into the Herald picture archives to see what was happening in May 1970.

50 years ago, pupils from Ottery Primary School were linking arms and dancing around a maypole to the sound of an accordion as part of the school’s May Day celebrations.

The May queen and king were crowned in the assembly hall with their courtiers, other children and parents watching the proceedings.

Do you remember taking part in May Day celebrations at your school? Perhaps you recognise yourself or friends in these pictures from 1970. If so, we would love to see any old photos and hear your memories that you may have from the day.

Send your images to alex.walton@archant.co.uk or join our photo-sharing community website, Iwitness24, and upload your pictures to the East Devon channel.

