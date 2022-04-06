Ottery medic Scott takes 'life-saving' supplies to Ukraine

Scott Cheadle, second from left, at the military hospital in Lviv, Ukraine - Credit: Scott Cheadle

Ukrainian lives are being saved, thanks to the supplies being delivered to hospitals by Ottery medic Scott Cheadle.

During his second trip he and his team provided urgently-needed medications to doctors working in Poland, and then delivered medical supplies to a makeshift military hospital in the Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Scott with some of the boxes of donations and medical supplies he took to Poland and Ukraine - Credit: Scott Cheadle

Humanitarian aid centre in Poland; supplies were also delivered here - Credit: Scott Cheadle

In both locations he found plenty of doctors trying to help, but they were unable to source medical equipment and drugs – until he arrived with two ambulances packed with supplies donated by people from the Ottery area and beyond.

In a video message to his supporters, Scott said: “What you’ve done is absolutely amazing – we have saved lives again.”

Scott arrived at the Polish border on Thursday, March 31 and the following day met some Portuguese doctors working with refugees suffering from long-term illnesses.

He said: “Despite all their efforts they could not find the medications they needed in that area.

“They had a look through our boxes and I think bar two or three medications we had everything they needed, in some cases enough to last them a couple of weeks, and some of those drugs are needed otherwise the people will die.”

Scott Cheadle, centre, with Portuguese doctors in Poland - Credit: Scott Cheadle

Two days later the team crossed the border and drove to the hospital in Lviv, where more than 400 Ukrainian soldiers were being treated. Workers there are trying to build an operating theatre.

Crossing the Poland/Ukraine border - Credit: Scott Cheadle

Scott said: “The doctors came out and were looking through the medication boxes, and saying ‘oh wow – amazing – brilliant – I can’t believe you brought this for us’ - it was very heart-warming.

“They took the majority of our medicines, medicines they didn’t have, tourniquets, bandages, dressings and PPE.”

Scott told the Herald that, despite the horrors of the Russian attacks and the atrocities being reported - ‘horrendous - and they’re all true’, there is a lot of hope among the Ukrainians.

“They feel that they are making progress and they are very pro-British, they are very thankful to the British.

“They’re a very religious people, mostly Catholic, and it seems that that unity is making their bond even stronger, because they’ve got that common belief.”

He is planning a third trip later this month, and is appealing for further donations – in particular, money to meet the transport costs.

Donations can be made through his JustGiving page



