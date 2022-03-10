Appeal launched for supplies for medical mission to Ukraine

An Ottery medic is preparing to drive an ambulance to Poland’s border with Ukraine to treat ill or injured people fleeing the horror of the Russian invasion.

Scott Cheadle will be travelling with paramedic Wendy Thompsett, hopefully another doctor, and a large quantity of medical supplies – including some items urgently needed by a Ukrainian hospital and a refugee camp.

The team are currently appealing for donations of money via JustGiving or medical supplies, including out-of-date medicines.

If they raise enough money they will be joined by three more medical staff in another ambulance.

Scott is a first responder with Ottery-based Toadpit Medical Services, who provide medical cover at events such as Motocross.

He told the Herald he had driven across Europe many times before, but never undertaken anything like this.

He said: “We’re just medics and we’re professionals and we just want to do something, you know? There are so many people going across with clothes and that sort of thing but no-one doing medical supplies like this, not on the scale that we’re doing.

"Every penny that is donated will be spent on medical supplies.”

Donations have been flooding in since Scott and Wendy decided to carry out their relief mission, on Sunday night.

Medicines and PPE donated by Feniton Dental - Credit: Feniton Dental





Items donated to the medical mission via Hall & Scott Estate Agents in Ottery - Credit: Hall & Scott

He said: “I’d been thinking about it for a week or so and I was talking to Wendy and I said, ‘I feel I want to do something. I feel like just getting in the ambulance, and filling it with stock and driving it down’ - and about an hour later she said ‘let’s do this’.”

The trio, with their travel expenses funded by Kingskerswell and Ipplepen Medical Centre, plan to set off on Sunday, March 20, driving non-stop for 22 hours to the Poland-Ukraine border.

They do not know exactly what illnesses or injuries they will be treating, but Scott said they are ready for anything from dehydration to combat wounds.

“It could be people who’re short of their medication, or they may have blisters - some of them have been walking for 500 miles. We can assess them and check them out and test for anything.

“We’ve got an ambulance fully kitted out, we can treat many injuries on site.

“Anyone who comes across that border, they can come to us with anything - and we will help them.”

Here is the list of items needed for the medical mission to Ukraine:

Medical: Self-warming blankets (Barrier Easywarm), first-aid kits, asthma inhalers and diabetic medicines, any out-of-date medicines, field bandages, major haemorrhage dressings, incontinence pants/pads, tourniquets, Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, cold/flu treatments, antiseptic cream, bandages, sterile dressings, surgical tape, multivitamins, Vicks VapoRub, barrier cream, children's and adults' cough syrup, Calpol, antiseptic body wipes, hand gel, blood bags, pulse oximeter, blood glucose measuring kits, blood pressure monitors, defibrillators.

Food/drink: protein bars and shakes, 3 in 1 coffee sachets, Cup-a-Soups.

Toiletries: toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, wet wipes, pocket tissues, shower gel, nappies, sanitary towels, tampons.

Other equipment: torches with batteries, walkie-talkies, headwork lights (preferably red light), batteries - all sizes.