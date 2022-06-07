Memory café members taken back to The Queen’s coronation with special jubilee celebration
- Credit: Ottery St Mary Memory Cafe
Members of Ottery St Mary Memory Café celebrated The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by sharing memories of her majesty’s coronation.
The group, which supports those in Ottery and the surrounding villages to prompt memories and stimulate brain function through a wide range of activates, gathered at Ottery St Mary Cricket Club, which was decorated with bunting and balloons.
The 30 members joined with volunteers from Ottery Help Scheme to have an entertaining and fact sharing afternoon. Contributors shared memorabilia related to the Queens accession to the throne: a copy of the Times of the day, a scrap book compiled by one of the group when she was a child, commemorative crockery and personal photos.
A spokesman for the memory café said: “(This) all enabled the group to be stimulated to share memories, ranging from what they remembered wearing as a child on coronation day, to all being squeezed into a lounge to share the one black and white television in the locality.
“The principles of Memory Cafes is to bring people together with memory related issues, sometimes with their partners or close friends to enjoy conversation, stimulate memories as well as share a cuppa and cake, which was beautifully served on delicately decorated bone china cups and saucers with cakes and scones served on tiered cake stands.”
Once the tea was and cake was cleared away, a volunteer with his keyboard and song sheets created a fun atmosphere as everyone tapped their feet, sang the songs of the 50's and in some cases took to the floor to dance.
Many took the opportunity to dress for the occasion, one gentleman wearing his military blazer and many in red, white and blue outfits.
As the group dispersed with smiles on their faces, comments were made such as 'what a lovely afternoon, I haven't thought about that era for so long', 'it was lovely to read an article from the newspaper of the day', 'it was so good to see personal photos', I loved seeing the fashion of the time'.
If you would like more info about our Memory Café, please contact Ottery Help Scheme on 01404 813041 or info@otteryhelpscheme.org.uk