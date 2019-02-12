Ottery MOT tester sentenced for issuing hundreds of fake certificates

A former MOT tester has been given a suspended sentence of 16 months for issuing 310 MOT certificates on vehicles he never inspected.

Appearing at Exeter Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 7), David Matthew Barrington, of Longdogs Lane, in Ottery St Mary, pleaded guilty to 50 counts of fraudulently issuing MOT certificates.

The court also took into consideration a further 260 counts of issuing fraudulent certificates.

In addition to the suspended prison sentence, Barrington was given a six month electronic curfew to run from 9pm to 6am.

Barrington, 32, was working at a garage in Budleigh Salterton and the owner of the garage had no knowledge of Barrington’s illegal activities.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), which is responsible for administering the MOT industry, received intelligence that certificates were being fraudulently issued in the Devon area.

An investigation was launched and it revealed that Barrington had issued 310 MOT test pass certificates to vehicles he hadn’t inspected over an 18-month period.

This meant he had no idea what condition the vehicles were in and whether they were roadworthy.

After the investigation, Barrington was immediately removed from the MOT scheme as well as being prosecuted.

The owner of the garage was banned from conducting MOT tests for 28 days.