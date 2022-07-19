Appeal for volunteers as town’s museum reopens 

Left to right, Emily Lezzeri, Marilyn Spidell, Peter Shrubsall and Nigel Sadler of the Ottery Heritage Society - Credit: Ottery Heritage Society

Ottery St Mary Heritage Museum will open its doors again on Saturday, August 6.

The Ottery Heritage Society have undertaken a lot of work on the building while it was closed, and say they are looking forward to welcoming visitors from the town and beyond.

Peter Shrubsall, chair of the society, said: “A museum is never truly finished and the society plans to bring in more exhibits, introduce some interactive displays and enhance the visitor experience over time, but we are confident that visitors will learn surprising details about Ottery’s past.

“We plan to deepen our relationship with both the Primary School and The King’s School and use the museum as a focus point. It will be able to provide historical research facilities to all the townsfolk.”

The society are seeking volunteers with an interest in local history to help run the museum, and would also like some help with PR.

For more information email otteryheritage@gmail.com or speak to Lynda Murlewski on 01404 813181.