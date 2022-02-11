Ottery recognised in Exeter Living Awards nominations

Louise Jones and Katie Kite of The Coffee Bank in Ottery St Mary - Credit: Coffee Bank

Two Ottery St Mary businesses and its Food and Families Festival are among the finalists in the Exeter Living Awards, along with another business in Sidmouth.

Ottery’s Food and Families Festival is nominated in two categories: Event, and Leisure & Tourism. The Coffee Bank is among the finalists in the Café category, and Eco Baby Box is among the finalists for the Retailer and Sustainability awards.

Most of the finalists across all the categories are businesses or events in the Exeter area, and Ottery’s nominees have expressed delight at being singled out.

Eco Baby Box’s owner Nicci Simpson said she is ‘over the moon’, and Louise Jones from The Coffee Bank said Ottery’s three nominations are ‘A fab opportunity for the town, raising awareness and coverage, hoping to bring footfall’.

Sidmouth’s Ebb Tides Seaweeds is nominated in the Food & Drink Producer class, and Sustainability.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Exeter University’s Great Hall on Thursday, March 17.