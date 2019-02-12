Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ottery paedophile caught in sting after trying to meet 14-year-old girl

PUBLISHED: 12:03 14 February 2019

Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Exeter Crown Court; Picture by Terry Ife ref exe 0931-33-10TI

Archant

An online groomer was trapped by a group of paedophile hunters after arranging to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl outside a cinema in Exeter.

Lewis West was seen hiding in a hedge near the Vue cinema on the Paris Street roundabout as he waited to see if the girl whom he knew as ‘Jennifer’ would turn up.

He came out of his hiding place when a young female decoy arrived but was confronted by members of the UK Database paedophile hunting group.

He had spent a week grooming the decoy and sent her a stream of sexualised messages and an indecent image. He instigated the meeting at the cinema on February 20 last year.

West was a contract worker who was staying in Ottery St Mary at the time.

West, aged 38, of Godfrey Close, Oxford, admitted attempting to meet a child following grooming, three counts of making indecent images of children, and one of possession an extreme image of bestiality. He was ordered to undergo a 31 day sex offenders’ course and 20 days supervision during a three year community order by Judge Peter Johnson, at Exeter Crown Court on Wednesday (February 13).

He was also ordered to do 100 hours unpaid community work, was put on the sex offenders’ register for five years, and made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which allows the police to monitor his online activity.

Gareth Evans, prosecuting, said the fake profile of Jennifer was put online in early February last year and contact with West started on February 13.

He sent messages telling her he wanted to take part in various sex acts with her while she replied saying she was only 14, had never done anything like that, and was nervous. He brushed off her concerns, told her ‘it will be fun’ and arranged the meeting on the evening of February 20 outside the Vue cinema.

Police found 247 child abuse images on his phone, seven showing very serious abuse. There was also an indecent image involving an animal. He claimed he knew the online messages were a set-up and was playing along with it to find out who was behind it. He said he downloaded the images after smoking crack.

Emily Pitts, defending, said West wants help with his problems and welcomed the chance to take part in a treatment programme.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries

Picture: Mark Atherton

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship loss against Preston

Declan Rudd denied Marco Stiepermann from the penalty spot Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Brave four-year-old Denver Clinton dies after months of battling cancer

Denver Clinton. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon Grecians providing great support to Exeter City’s medical department

Mark Soutar first home of Sidmouth RC members at the 2019 Four Trigs

Sidmouth Running Club members at the 2019 Four Trigs meeting. Picture SRC

Sidmouth Rose Basket success for Ros Eaton

Golf club and ball

Ottery St Mary trainer seeking second successive win for Dawson City in Devon National

Polly Grundy with Dawson City who will be going for back-to-back Devon National wins at Exeter.

Devon League extend deadline for finding new officer

Cricket. A view from the score box
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists