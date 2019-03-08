Church opens up unseen areas to visitors to mark 650th anniversary

Picture: Terry Ife

The bells rang out this weekend to celebrate Ottery St Mary Church's 650 years since a key date in its history.

To mark the occasion, areas of the church not usually accessible were opened for the morning on Saturday.

The open day was to mark 650 years since the death of Bishop John de Grandisson, who rebuilt the town's church, modelling it closely on Exeter Cathedral.

Those attending the day could take a tour through the Minstrels' Gallery, the vestry, the tower, clock chambers, the bells, the roof spaces and the tower roof.

The church's weathercock is also more than 500 years old and is believed to be among the oldest in Europe.

The Grandisson celebrations began on Friday, July 12 with a stories, cheese and wine evening in the church.

A choir concert was held on Saturday evening and a service on Sunday morning topped off the celebrations.

