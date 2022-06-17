Date and time confirmed for return of Ottery’s Pixie Day

Ottery St Mary’s annual Pixie Day is set to return on Sunday, June 25.

The event, which sees children dressed up as pixies invade the town and ‘capture’ bellringers before taking them to Land of Canaan and then down to their ‘cave’ by the river.

The event will centre on Land of Canaan where there will be a fete from 1.30pm featuring stalls, games, ferret racing, Tae-Kwon Do demonstrations, live music, a bar, refreshments and a pet show.

There will also be the opportunity to meet and chat. The event raises funds for the scout and guide groups in Ottery.

At 6.15pm, the Pixies will race through the town from the URC hall, capturing the bellringers before a short break at Land of Canaan where there will be a dancing display by Gittisham Folk CLub with a chance for the pixies to take part.