Air crash fire truck goes under the hammer in Ottery

PUBLISHED: 13:30 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 11 September 2019

The 1979 Range Rover Carmichael Commando multi-terrain truck will go up for auction at Ottery Auction Rooms on Saturday, September 14. Picture: David Sumner

The 1979 Range Rover Carmichael Commando multi-terrain truck will go up for auction at Ottery Auction Rooms on Saturday, September 14. Picture: David Sumner

A fire truck that attended Ottery's famous plane crash will go under the hammer this weekend.

The 1979 Range Rover Carmichael Commando multi-terrain truck was originally commissioned by the Shar of Iran.

The 1979 Range Rover Carmichael Commando multi-terrain truck was originally commissioned by the Shar of Iran.

It never made it to the Middle East after he was exiled, but it stayed in the UK for the remainder of its service.

The left-hand drive vehicle was put to use at Exeter Airport and called into action when a plane crashed in Ottery in 1980.

It was decommissioned and was sold to a private owner.

The vehicle is estimated to fetch between £5,000 and £8,000 at Saturday's auction at Ottery Auction Rooms.

As part of the sale, the new owner will also receive the vehicle's history, bills, photographs, uniforms, helmets, nozzles and tools.

David Sumner, of Ottery Auction Rooms, said he is unsure what the truck could fetch on the day.

He said: "There is controversy if it was the first vehicle at the Ottery air crash in 1980 but it was definitely there."

The auction will get under way at 11am on Saturday (September 14).

