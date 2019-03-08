Ottery businesses become plastic free

Samosa Lady being presented with her award from Plastic Free Ottery's Katy Lancaster and Sally Price. Picture: Plastic Free Ottery Archant

Cafes and shops in Ottery that have ditched plastic have been awarded by an anti-plastic group.

To earn the award from Plastic Free Ottery, each business had to show that they stopped using at least three items of single-use plastic in favour of sustainable alternatives.

The five businesses that earned the award were Tickey Boo, Samosa Lady, Crusty Cob, Coldharbour Farm Shop and Silver Otter.

The awards are given by the group as part of Surfers Against Sewage's initiative Plastic Free Communities.

A spokesman for Plastic Free Ottery said: “There is huge enthusiasm for reducing single-use plastic amongst Ottery businesses.

“This sort of grass roots support is essential in influencing the major culprits, such as supermarkets, to change their ways.

“We'll continue working with local traders to help more to gain their plastic free certification in the coming months.”