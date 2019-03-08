Plastic free shop to open in Sidmouth

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:28 23 October 2019

Fillfull will be opening its second shop in Sidmouth. Picture: Dan Prince

An independent business offering eco-shopping and refills will open in Sidmouth next month.

Dan Prince, who owns FillFull in Ottery, will be taking on the Devon Embroidery shop in Cross Lane.

Mr Prince opened his Mill Street business in 2018, becoming the town's first zero-waste, plastic-free shop.

Shoppers will be able to bring in containers and bottles to fill with the products of their choice, including gluten and dairy-free food, natural cosmetics and environment-friendly cleaning products.

Mr Prince hopes to open the Cross Lane premises in the middle of November and will work between the two shops.

The dad-of-two said: "It's going to be interesting. I'm really looking forward to it. It is what I have wanted to do for a while. It's a lot smaller. I'll be very specific with my products and I will be doing very mainstream stuff.

"It will not just be gluten and dairy free and I can order stuff in. It is eco-shopping and refills."

