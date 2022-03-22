Ottery Play Park re opens after £50k transformation

Ottery St Mary play park is back open and boasts all-new attractions on offer.

Winters Lane Playpark in Ottery has had a £50.000 revamp and now includes a new 12-metre zip wire, a tall rope climbing pyramid, a slide and climbing area, a picnic bench and new swings.

The new slide and climbing area. - Credit: East Devon District Council.

The park was designed by children at Ottery St Mary Primary School and Kings School, which were then submitted to East Devon District Council and voted on by the other kids in Ottery.

The winning design, made by Sutcliffe Play, was most popular for over 5s but does also include a toddler/parent swing for under 5s.

The new ground trampoline looks fun! - Credit: East Devon District Council

An Ottery St Mary Town Council spokesperson said: “It is wonderful to announce a great new facility for the town after two years of restrictions and lockdowns.

“The children of Ottery St Mary voted for their favourite design and it is great to see it now in place and open to play on.

“This is the first project to be delivered by Ottery Town Council using £50,000 collected from housing developments in and around the centre of Ottery, and will shortly be followed by a new MUGA and improvements at Land of Canaan and other projects.

“The town and district councils have worked together to deliver an exciting new playground at Winters Lane, based on the design chosen by hundreds of local children."

Cllr Vicky Johns - Credit: Callum Lawton

Ottery mayor and Councillor Vicky Johns said: “I am delighted that together EDDC and Ottery Town Council have worked so hard with the community to deliver the new facilities for Winters Lane Playpark. During the pandemic, it has become much more obvious that local facilities are very much needed and necessary.

“Play parks are not just somewhere for children to play they also provide many learning opportunities through different types of play, including physical, emotional, imaginative, cognitive and the much needed social development. A play park is a place where adults and children alike can meet up safely and we hope the residents of Ottery will enjoy the new facilities chosen by hundreds of local children.”



