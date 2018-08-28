Advanced search

Ottery officers track down missing bike after its put up for sale online

PUBLISHED: 18:19 11 January 2019

Ottery's Sainsbury's supermarket. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref sho 5273-41-11AW.

A stolen bike has been recovered by police after it was advertised on a Facebook selling site.

Ottery PCSO Jonathan Sims. Ref sho 10 18TI 8987. Picture: Terry IfeOttery PCSO Jonathan Sims. Ref sho 10 18TI 8987. Picture: Terry Ife

PCSO Jonathan Sims said officers from Sidmouth and Ottery worked jointly to locate the electric bike, worth £1,500, after it was taken from outside Sainsbury’s, on December 18.

Investigations are ongoing regarding possible suspects.

PCSO Sims said a member of the public spotted a bike for sale on Facebook and after inquiries confirmed the bike’s ownership due to the serial number.

The officer advised residents to mark up high value items such as jewellery, push bikes and power tools by using a UV pen and making a note of serial numbers.

PCSO Sims said: “It was an electric bike but it was missing the charger and I thought that could well be the stolen bike.

“It’s not often that we recover stolen property because, unfortunately, a lot of people do not mark their property. If they do, it makes it very easy to identify if it is stolen. It was really good to get it back to the owner.”

“Finally please use a good lock when locking your bike and never leave it in isolated locations.”

